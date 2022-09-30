Numerous buildings on the property of the Homeplace Community Center (HCC) located on 476 between Jackson and Hazard in nearby Ary were damaged by the flood in late July of this year, prompting the Board of the EO Robinson Mountain Fund to place uncertainty around the future of those buildings. As a result, a group of local concerned citizens have taken it upon themselves to host meetings and discuss how to preserve Homeplace and reach out to the board to open the lines of communication between them and the community. However, their attempts to communicate directly with the Board have been futile.
“There is absolutely no direct communication whatsoever with the Board. The board members do not live near here, most of them are living in Lexington. They have no ties to Homeplace, and it makes me and other concerned citizens question whether they have its best interest at heart,” says Ray Turner, “EO Robinson started the Mountain Fund to take care of Homeplace and eastern Kentucky. I have no issues with the Board providing scholarships and grants, as long as those donations do not interfere with the preservation and maintaining of Homeplace. Mr. Robinson’s vision was for eastern Kentucky, which includes Homeplace, to be taken care of, not to have our resources depleted through donations to other areas. Homeplace should be the board’s top priority during its time of need.”
According to financial documents provided by Turner, the EO Robinson Mountain Fund Board within the past two years has shelled out $498,950 in scholarships and grants, some of which he calls into question such as Transylvania University (Lexington), Midway University (Lexington), and the Explorium of Lexington.
The Board has since released a brief statement saying that its tentative plans are to clean and restore certain buildings while others will be demolished, opening the way for potential new buildings on the property. The concerned citizens group wants all buildings saved and relocated to higher grounds. According to Turner, the Board has let these buildings sit for weeks without doing anything, allowing historical antiques and anything else that can be salvaged sustain even further damages. “It is as if they (the board) don’t want to save these buildings.”
To further frustrate the group, another concerned citizen, Greta Combs, says the Board never had a professional inspection done on the property and buildings. “The EO Robinson Mountain Fund Board of Directors, who administer the Center, did a superficial parking lot survey of the buildings’ exteriors and has mentioned tearing the historical buildings down. They have not spoken to or contacted the community itself,” explains Combs.
The group of concerned citizens say after using any means that they could think of like emails, meetings, letters to the editor, and newspaper articles like this one to have their voices heard, they have received a lone response from the board in the form of an email from Board Member Susan Duff that reads: Please know that the EO Robinson Board has weighed every possible option regarding the reality of the damage by recent flooding to the buildings at Homeplace, the obstacles involved in building in a flood plain, and the health and safety of the community using the Homeplace facilities. Likewise, the board has on many recent occasions considered the fragile condition of the Hale cabin. The Board finds no alternative to taking the building down while salvaging everything possible for use in a new community building. This will be a careful and selective process. As a board, we are legally and morally charged with responsibility to the EO Robinson Mountain Fund. The Board would not be fulfilling our fiscal or fiduciary responsibilities by using funds intended for scholarships and grants to the EO Robinson 32 county service area to rebuild in an unsafe location. It is with great regret but firm resolve that we will be moving forward with plans to take down some structures at Homeplace and begin to rebuild. The Board sincerely hopes you will consider that our goal is always to enhance the lives of eastern Kentuckians as that was the original intent from Mr. Robinson. That purpose has not changed. Our (board) plan is to reopen the grounds and buildings at Homeplace as soon as possible so that the community will be able to resume all usual activities in a safe and welcoming environment.
A third concerned citizen, Chad Allen, does not agree that the mountain fund was designed to cover 32 counties. “I would like to know when and why the Board changed the vision that Mr. Robinson had when they expanded to a 32-county area. There has always been somebody from the outside that comes in and takes our resources. Why would we take what limited resources we have and send it out to 32 counties instead of giving those opportunities to people that the trust was originally set up for?” Allen would add that the scholarship and grant funds were intended for the local people of four counties, not 32.
“Homeplace is near and dear to the hearts of generations of people from Breathitt, Perry, and Knott counties. This three-county area was served by Homeplace,” says Turner, “And we (the concerned citizens) will continue to exhaust every avenue in our attempts to make our concerns heard by the Board. The Board should at least meet and listen to our agenda before making any definite decisions or plans.”
In the early 1900s, EO Robinson, a Cincinnati businessman, along with a partner, purchased or leased tracts of land throughout eastern Kentucky for logging to produce lumber to supply a growing nation. But one particular tract of approximately 15,000 acres in Breathitt, Perry, and Knott counties produced so much lumber that was shipped worldwide, it made Robinson and his partner very rich men. One of Robinson’s most productive mills was located at the Quicksand community in Jackson.
From his wealth, the EO Robinson Mountain Fund was setup to promote development and education in eastern Kentucky. Two well-known establishments are still local treasures today, in the UK Robinson Center and Robinson Forest in Jackson/Breathitt County. The EO Robinson Intergenerational Training Center on the Lees Campus of Hazard Community and Technical College is another example of his legacy continuing in today’s world.
Robinson purchased a farm circa 1929, that became the Homeplace Community Center. During its heyday, Homeplace ran many facilities and provided educational and vocational programs as well as operated a hospital on site from 1949 until 1968.
