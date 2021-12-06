Logan Paul Combs, age 76, of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday December 4, 2021 at Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky.
Paul was born in December 1, 1945 to the late Sewell and Maggie Grigsby Combs. He was Self Employed as a Trucker and a member of Neace Memorial Church in Ned, Kentucky.
Paul is survived by his wife; Bonnie Hollan Combs of Jackson, Kentucky, One Daughter; Megan(D.J.) Deaton of Jackson, Kentucky, Three Sons; Kenneth(Lannie) Combs of Rogers, Kentucky, Eric(Jeanie) Combs of Rogers, Kentucky, Shane(Amber Madden) Combs of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Sisters; Ina Jones and Helen Haddix both of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Brothers; Jake(Judy) Combs of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Ben Combs of Louisville, Kentucky, Five Grandchildren, Two Great- Grandchildren, Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Other Loving Relatives and Friends to mourn his passing.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; Sewell and Maggie Grigsby Combs, Brothers; Walter Combs, Hiram Combs, Ova Combs, Sister; Florence Combs and Elizabeth Noble.
Funeral Services for Logan Paul Combs will be held on Wednesday December 8, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Sewell Combs, Gary Bellamy, and Bobby Collins officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday December 7, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. with Special Singing at 7:00 P.M. Logan will be laid to rest in the Strong Cemetery in Lost Creek, Kentucky with Family and Friends Serving as Pallbearers.
