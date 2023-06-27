Logan Smith, Jr. age 63, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born February 220, 1960 in Campton, KY and was the son of the late Logan and Lillie Carpenter Smith. He was preceded also in death by his wife; Rhonda King Smith. His brothers: Ray Smith, Paul Smith and Roy Smith. His sister: Clairmarie Smith. He is survived by his daughter: Lillie Smith of Vancleve, KY. His son: Jacob Smith of Vancleve, KY. Four brothers: Donald ( Juanita) Smith, Lewis Smith, Dick Smith and Robert (Mable) Smith of Vancleve, KY. Six sisters: Wanda Lee (William) King, Dora (Jerry) King, Mary (Roger) Taulbee, Brenda Gullett and Joyce Smith all of Vancleve, KY; Anna Farmer of Beattyville, KY. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Smith Cemetery, Frozen Creek, Vancleve, KY. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 4 dead in murder-suicide
- RCS raising funds to purchase MRC building
- Ashley Nicole Little
- Missouri Rosalyn Gross
- Kentucky Power announces proposal to raise rates by 13.6 percent
- Chloe Madison Little
- Claudia Dawn South Little
- Long-time barber and coach passes
- The Kentucky Wildlands launches waterfalls trail
- Billy Dean Smith
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.