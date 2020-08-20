Lois Hunt, age 71, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Hazard ARH.-She was born July 20, 1949, at Hardshell, KY and was the daughter of the late Beecher and Mattie Barnett Campbell.- She was the long time secretary for A. Dale Bryant and Herald and Herald law offices in Jackson, KY.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Ron Hunt. One sister: Kathern Hays. -One brother: Paul Campbell.-She is survived by four sisters: Helen Campbell of Hardshell, KY; Ina Engel of West Carrolton, OH; Carolyn Jacobsen of Harlan, KY; Eunice (Donnie) Fletcher of Jackson, KY. -Stepson: John Michael ( Deana) Hunt and daughters Tori and Danielle of Prestonsburg, KY -Brother -in -Law: James Gribble Hays of OH.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, many special friends and special work family, church family and fellow extension board members.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Thursday from 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-In lieu of flowers, donations requested be made to the United Wolverine Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.-COVISD-19 regulations to be observed.
