Lois Jean Finch was born on October 10, 1944 to the late James and Inez (Nee Brewer) Gillum. Beloved wife of 59 years to Charles R. Finch; Loving mother of Tresea Finch and the late Steven (Tammy) Finch; Dear grandmother of Charles David (Patricia) Finch and Mikael Finch; Great-grandmother to Allis Finch and another on the way; Cherished sister of Danny Gillum, Cecil Gillum and Carolyn Morrow. Lois is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends and her grand-dog Zeke. Besides her parents and son, Lois is also preceded in death by her siblings Gary Gillum, Paul Gillum, James Arnold Gillum, Audrey Proctor, and Christine Bushelman.
Lois passed away on March 24, 2023 at the age of 78. Resident of Milford, Ohio. Lois was the type of woman who was always doing something. She was a busy bee. She loved gardening, was a great homemaker, would babysit the children from around the neighborhood and also worked for her cleaning service.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Evans Funeral Home – 741 Center Street, Milford, OH 45150. Funeral service will begin at 11:30. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery – 234 Center Street, Loveland, OH 45140. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati in Lois's memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.