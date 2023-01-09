Lola Robertson Barnett of LaGrange, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Richwood Nursing Facility in LaGrange. She was born October 14,1932 in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late George and Eliza Bea Haddix Robertson. She was preceded in death also by her husband: Kelly Barnett. Her brothers: Arlie Robertson, Grover Robertson and Arthur “Butch” Robertson. Her sisters: Fern Gonterman, Beulah Rose, Malvery Lindon and Golden Wells. She is survived by her sons: Kelly Barnett, Jr. Earl Barnett, David Barnett, Glenn Barnett, John Barnett and Allen Barnett all of LaGrange, KY. Three grandchildren: Sean, Ryan, Connor. Four great grandchildren: Theo, Emmett, Essie, Ruby. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at Noon until time of service. Burial will be in the Robertson Family Cemetery at Wolverine, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
