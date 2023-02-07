Drivers who use KY 1110 in Breathitt County should prepare for long delays during daytime hours from Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 8-10.
Steel drilling will be done to repair a pavement break at milepoint 2.8, as work continues to recover from last July's devastating flooding. This pavement break could not be addressed until overhead utility lines had been relocated. The work location is approximately 1.5 miles south of the KY 1933 intersection at Altro.
Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 5 p.m. each day.
Motorists may wish to find an alternate route while the work is ongoing. Drivers can use KY 28, KY 315, KY 30 and KY 15 through Buckhorn to bypass the delays.
