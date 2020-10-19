While he won’t tell us which 3, he has outlined his criteria for election…
William Long, a senior at Breathitt high school, has informed the Jackson Times-Voice that he has narrowed his decision as to where he is most likely to play college football down to three (3) schools. Long, fresh off a visit to Lindsey-Wilson College, declined to inform us about which three schools have made his final cut.
Long did offer this hint, “If you are haven’t yet offered, you have been cut.” Long told us he doesn’t see himself making additional visits. “I have played 43-consecutive football games in my high school career between Hopkinsville and Breathitt. Everything you could want to know about me as a player is on film waiting for you to view. Everything you need to know about me as a student is in my transcript.”
Long has been offered by schools from the D-1 to the NAIA, and virtually every level in between. He also has an opportunity to play college football in Canada, at one of that country’s more prestigious institutions which also boasts one of its more successful football programs. In all, Long has garnered a dozen offers.
“The decision has been a difficult one, and all of these schools have a lot to offer,” said Long. “My family and I have a definitive criteria of exactly for what we are looking.”
We asked Long if he would enlighten us as to the criteria and he told us, “I want to compete for championships at the college level, so commitment to football is important. I also want a degree which sets itself apart in the ‘real world’ as football certainly has a short shelf-life and we do have to get on with the living part of life at some point in time.”
Long forecasts to play defensive line at the next level. Long has certainly shown, in high school, that he is an excellent player aligned along either front.
Long plays offensive center and defensive line for the highly regarded Breathitt Bobcats (2A). Breathitt is 17-1 over his 18-game playing career to date.
Long is a two-time, Associated Press first-team All-Stater. He was District 7’s Defensive MVP in 2019 and was honorably mentioned on the AP All-State team as a defensive player in addition to his selection on offense. Long was one of three player, Kentucky-wide to gain an honorable mention or higher All-State selection on two sides of the football.
