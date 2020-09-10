Jackson, Kentucky: September 10, 2020
William Long continues hot week….
Entering Friday night’s opener can there be a high-school player in the mountains any hotter as kick off approaches?
William Long, Breathitt’s center/nose guard about to embark on his senior season, is entering Friday night’s game red hot! The two-time All State first-teamer (AP, 2018 & 2019) has made the preseason Lexington Herald-Leader’s top 100-players statewide, regardless of classification, and regardless of graduating class.
There are 134, 271 football players in Kentucky so being among the top-100 is elite company. There were only 11 players from the entire 2A-classification similarly honored.
The Herald-Leader honor was certainly fantastic, but it didn’t come with any beef jerky. William was selected just yesterday the Mingua Beef Jerky Company’s Protein Packed Performer of the Week.
Mingua Beef Jerky is one of Kentucky’s more popular and sought-after lines of beef jerky products. Mingua ships products nationwide to customers.
In addition to the beef jerky, which all of us know Long will consume instantaneously, William earned a feature on KPGFootball and in the Times-Voice. William tells us the award comes with a Tee-shirt too. That is quite a haul!
The Times-Voice was able to interview Mingua Beef Jerky’s Vice-President, Curtis Mackley, and his praise for the young Breathitt County football player was effusive. Here is what he had to say about William Long’s selection, “William is as good as any lineman in the state, he gets overlooked due to playing in the mountains. The only center selected to the Commonwealth's Top 100 tells you all you need to know, he's smart, tough, and a leader. I'd pick him on my team every day of the week!”
Mr. Mackley, who is one of the owners of PrepSpin.com, knows a little about high school football, making his assessment all the more meaningful. PrepSpin.com was created to highlight student athletes online through digital media. Its coverage has opened doors both for coaches and student athletes.
Congratulations to William Long for his being selected the Mingua Beef Jerky Company’s Protein Packed Performer of the Week. Good luck this Friday night at Estill County and with the rest of the 2020 season from your friends at the Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.