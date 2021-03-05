Breathitt senior grateful for opportunity
“…without the Congressman’s generosity I wouldn’t be getting the privilege of attending Centre this Fall.” William Long, Centre College, Class of ‘25
Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers visited Eastern Kentucky Friday morning (March 5, 2021). One of his three area stops was Breathitt High School.
The usual dignitaries were there. William Long, a high school senior, also showed. We thought that odd. Not many other Breathitt students were there apart from the students who really get involved in politics on a regular basis.
William may decide he really has an interest in politics one day. When or if that day ever comes, it will be the first time Breathitt Countians have seen any manifestation of it.
The Times-Voice was able to catch up with the high school senior. He told the newspaper, “I came today to look Congressman Rogers in the eye, man to man, and tell him how much his support has meant to my family and to me. I could have written him, but this was something I felt I needed to say to him personally. Congressman Rogers has made a real difference in my life and I wanted to thank him, man to man."
William Long is attending Centre College this coming Fall. He will work on an undergraduate degree and join the varsity football team.
Several scholarships and grants supported by Kentucky’s 5th-District Congressman are doing much of the “heavy lifting.” William thought it important to show the gentleman who has given him this opportunity some appreciation.
“I love my family dearly, don’t get me wrong; but without the Congressman’s generosity I wouldn’t be getting the privilege of attending Centre this Fall. I had numerous other opportunities to go to school and play football, but the chance to play for Centre College was the crown jewel of all my considerable efforts. Being a Colonel was the opportunity my family and I most coveted,” Long said.
William also got to hobnob with some of the other “important people.” We asked him if any of the dignitaries he met for the first time made an impression. “I just loved Senator Brandon Smith. He made certain I got to the Congressman for the opportunity to thank him and he also took pictures for me. What a down-to-earth, classy guy. It’s easy to see both why and how Senator Smith gets elected.”
William is already enrolled for the Fall term. We asked him if he has a report date. William told us, “I believe the coaches want us to report in mid-July for summer camp.”
