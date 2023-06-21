Rick H. Stacy, 61, of Jackson passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Rick worked as a barber for 25 years in his family’s business, Stacy’s Barbershop, that operated in downtown Jackson for nearly eight decades along with his father, Arch Stacy. He was also an avid sportsman, a fan of all sports, and well-known throughout the county as a coach, most recently an assistant football coach at Breathitt High School.
Rick wore many different hats in the community he loved dearly, he volunteered in many youth programs. He coached BYF baseball; coached flag football; served as a volunteer assistant coach at the local elementary schools and at the local middle schools. Rick was also a volunteer at Jackson City School.
As well as being a coach, Rick worked the PA (public address) system at the home football games with his dear friend Buford Williams. He also served as Vice President of Breathitt Boosters.
Being a proud alumnus of Breathitt High, the Bobcats held a special place in his heart, as he was always willing to do anything to help the Bobcat program. From being water boy; coach; parent; friend; providing transportation; supplying those in need with clothes and shoes; opening up his home for those that needed a place to stay; and always making sure those that were hungry were fed.
“Rick would do anything in his power to help anyone in need, to him everyone was family. He never hesitated to offer advice, support, or do whatever was asked of him. He truly loved his community and was a great mentor to the community’s youth,” stated his wife Tammy (Gross) Stacy, “I would always tease him that most of the people came to the barbershop not for a haircut but to gossip and talk sports. I’m sure anyone that has ever met Rick would have a story to tell. To us he was the sun and now we are lost without our sunshine.”
Rick is survived by his wife Tammy (Gross) Stacy; father Arch Stacy; daughter Amber (Stacy) Spencer; sons Adam and Taheton Stacy; and four grandchildren.
