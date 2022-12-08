Matthew Hollins, 60, of Jackson passed away at his home on Friday, December 2, 2022. Hollins had worked for the Breathitt Funeral Home the past 26 years as an Embalmer and Funeral Director/Owner and was the widowed husband of the late Lisa Taylor Hollins.
Upon graduation from the Mid-American College of Mortuary Science, Hollins along with his late wife, Lisa, moved to Breathitt County in 1996 and began his career with the Breathitt Funeral Home.
Hollins is survived by his son (Nick Hollins); his daughter (Aimee Hollins); his grandson (Nash Hollins); four brothers (Isaac, Marvin, DJ, and Kirby Hollins); and significant other and son (Tammy Ritchie and Jonathan Vanschoyck).
The complete obituary can be found on page four of this week’s Times Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.