Long-time business owner, Freman Back, 92, of Jackson, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. Freman leaves behind his wife of over seven decades, Barbara, one son, David, and one daughter Deloris (Back) Turner, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Freman was preceded in death by his other daughter, Sheila (Back) Gross.
When the coal company, he worked for left Breathitt County, Freman decided he wanted to stay in the place that he loved and took advantage of a business opportunity in February of 1963 and purchased Paul’s Motel. He and his family would run the business for the next 60 years right up until his passing.
Freman once more showed his savviness for business by purchasing property and a little dairy bar that he would turn into an iconic Jackson dining establishment, Variety Pizza. Freman was involved in the operation of the restaurant from 1973 until 2018.
As his daughter Deloris stated, “Dad was well-liked. He was a smart businessman, he made sure his children went to college and got a degree, and he took care of his family. He will be missed by his family, friends, and everyone he met while running two of the most well-known businesses in Jackson
