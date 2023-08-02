Wallace Gregory Lemons, 77, of Lebanon Junction, formerly a lifelong resident of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Greg was a loyal and dedicated employee of The First National Bank of Jackson where he began working in 1962, and retired on December 31, 2013, after 51 years of service retiring as President and CEO. He also managed The Jackson Cemetery from 1971-2017. He was a Former Member and Deacon of The First Baptist Church of Jackson, and current Member of the Providence Pentecostal Church of Jackson. He served for eight years in the 201st Engineer Battalion of The Kentucky National Guard. He was a Former Member of the Jackson City Council serving as Mayor Pro Tem; a former Member and Chairman of the Jackson Independent Board of Education; former President of the Athletic Boosters of the Jackson Independent Schools (Once a Tiger Always a Tiger); member of the Jackson Masonic Lodge 649 A & FM; and former Board Member of The First National Bank of Jackson serving from 1972-2014. He was also an avid UK Wildcats fan, especially UK basketball.
He was a proud graduate of the Jackson City School (class of 1963), attended Lees Junior College and graduated from The Kentucky School of Banking 1 and 2 and Kentucky Banker’s Management School.
Greg is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving, devoted wife of 56 years, Beth Deaton Lemons, along with two daughters and three grandchildren.
See the complete obituary in this week’s edition of the Times Voice.
