Lonie Lovely Miller, age 80, of Evanston, KY passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the KY Middle River Center in Jackson, KY.- She was born May 24, 1940, at Evanston, KY and was the daughter of the late Logan and Nancy Bailey Lovely.-She was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Shanesha McKayla Brown.-Seven sisters: Edna Lovely, Dorothy Lovely, Ocie Smith, Oma Hounshell, Lola Prater, Goldie Wireman and Solie Stacy.-Two brothers: Willie Lovely and Cecil Lovely.-She is survived by husband: Stanley Miller of Evanston, KY.-Two daughters: Alberta Brown and Patricia Miller of Evanston, KY.-Son: Stanley Miller, Jr.- One granddaughter: Shanna Nicole (George) Foster.-Five great-grandchildren: Raine, Lyrie, Nero, Aryss, Gauge.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church the Eternal God at Trace, KY with Michael Rose officiating.-Burial in the Lovely and Bailey Cemetery at Evanston, KY.-Visitation will be on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:00 pm at the Church with additional services each night.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
