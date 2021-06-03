Lonnie Riddle Cornett, 98, passed away Monday, May 31 at The Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. She was born September 18, 1922 to the late Henry and Nancy Lewis Riddle. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joda Cornett; son-in law, Thomas Miller; brothers, Wilburn and Reuben Riddle; sisters, Hazel, Okie, Ola, Olean, Augusta, and Reneva. Lonnie was a homemaker and a member of the Cedar Grove Old Regular Baptist Church. She is survived by one son, Vernon (Sharon) Cornett; two daughters, Ruth Ann Miller, Pauline (James) Brewer; one brother, Arnold Riddle; two grandchildren, Jo Ella (John) Mallory, Jami (Matt) Watterson; two step-grandchildren, Michael Willamson, Ashlee Owen; four great grandchildren, Natalie (Caleb) Gibson, James Watterson, Zach Watterson, Jody Mallory; two step-great grandchildren, James Owen, Taylor McClelland. Visitation Friday, June 4, 11:00 AM at the Cedar Grove Old Regular Baptist Church, Hallie KY. Funeral Friday, June 4, 12:00 PM with Elder Elwood Cornett and Elder Danny Dixon officiating. Burial in the Joe Cornett Cemetery at Gordon, KY with family and friends as pallbearers.
