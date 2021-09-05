Looking both backwards and forward...

We review Centre's past performance
Then look at what lies ahead
Centre rolls Hanover
The Maryville Scots await us in Lloyd L. Thornton Stadium
We have begun covering Centre College's football exploit thus far in the '21 season which has just gotten underway. After all, we have a Breathitt boy playing for the Colonels and we have to do something to earn our Press Credentials.
In this article, we will look back at the Colonels' performance against Hanover College in the opener. Then, we will look toward the game with the men from Maryville College.
The Hanover Game;
Especially for an opener, we had a tremendous outing against a nationally ranked opponent at home with Hanover College (preseason #18, Lindy's). Centre had 22-first downs, surrendering 23 to the Panthers, and the Colonels converted 50% of its third-down attempts. The Colonels compiled 436-yards of total offense in 63-plays for 6.9-yards per play.
Trentin Dupper completed 16 of his 22-passing attempt for 235-yards and three scores against no thrown interceptions. Dupper also gained 72-rushing yards in 13-attempts scoring another couple TDs over the ground.
Starting RB and senior, Patric Edwards, just missed eclipsing the century mark gaining 94-yards in 23-rushing attempts while scoring 3-TDs he pounded over the goal-line. Edwards had only 20 or so yards rushing in the first half and then stepped it up when the game was on the line.
Cort Harbaugh led the way for the receiving corp with 85-yards receiving on 5-receptions with a long of 31. Jordan Gunter caught three passes for 55-yards with one going for a touchdown and Sam Murray, one of our newly minted “Captains,” caught a couple passes, both for TDs, with 40-receiving yards.
Freshman Will McDaniel, on a night honoring his family generally and his grandfather particularly, got into the fray and acquitted himself well. The talented freshman carried the football thrice for 20-rushing yards averaging 6.7-yards per carry. Another freshman, PK Cam Tegge, converted on all eight (8) of his PAT attempts.
On the defensive side, Armon Wells was credited with 18-tackles, a FF, a QB-Sack, and a tackle for loss (TFL) thrown in for good measure. Cole Arendsen had 5-stops with two of them being behind the line and one being termed a "QB-Hit." Centre had 4-sacks on the night with Joseph Becherer, Armon Wells, Keanan John, and Dallas Douglas all being credited with one a piece.
Let's take a look at the Scots;
Maryville College invaded the Vikings “Valhalla” in Rome, Georgia and gave the boys from Berry more than it was expecting, losing 20-14 to a team preseason selected to challenge for SAA supremacy. Maryville only had 169-yards of total offense in 59-total offensive plays for only 2.9 yards per play.
The Scots threw for 141-yards on 15 completions in 26 attempts while being sacked 7-times for a loss of 48-yards. The Scots managed a measley 28-net rushing yards against the Berry defense.
The Scots were quite good on defense against the Vikings. They surrendered 254-yards of total offense in 53 plays for an average of 4.8-yards gained per play. The Vikings threw for 158-yards and rushed for 96 in 30-rushing attempts. The Scots sacked the Vikings twice.
The punt game seems a place where Centre appears poised to make some noise. Maryville only averaged 30.6-yards over 7-punts.
QB Nelson Smith for the Scots completed 15 of his 26 passing attempts for 141-yards with an TD and an interception. Braden Dunson attempted 7-runs from scrimmage, gaining 27-yards, with a long of 11.
Now Maryville has a kid playing for them named Cody Estep. Obviously, it isn’t the same Cody Estep who prepped at Pikeville High School and was Centre’s primary receiving threat with 10-TD receptions and making the SAA All-conference, 2nd-team, back in '17.
Both Esteps are 5-10, but this variety of “Cody” weighs 190, prepped in Knoxville, Tennessee at Grace Christian Academy, and plays RB in this his freshman year. Well Estep debuted on the road against Berry, a tough place for anyone to debut, and gained 14-yards in 4-carries, averaging 3.5-yards a carry. For a freshman that performance isn’t too bad especially on a team which only gained 28-net rushing yards but was able to hang around and have a chance to get our of Valhalla with a win.
Prognosis;
Here it is in a nutshell. Looking at the season before it started this game didn't scare one as much as some of the other opponents looming. Well, Ben Fox can flat-out coach, as we are well aware. This is a game we better show to play well-prepared, with a solid game-plan, and with a mind toward diligently executing this game plan or we may not find the plains of Blount County's version of Scotland a very fun trip.