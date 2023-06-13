Perry County Fair; Thursday, June 15th – Saturday, June 17th; Hazard, Kentucky.

Pit House at Thatcher Barbecue Company; Mama Said String Band; Friday, June 16th at 7 p.m.; Slade, Kentucky. 

Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival; Thursday, June 15th – Saturday, June 17th; Tyner, Kentucky.

The Mountain Grrl Experience; Thursday, June 15th – Saturday, June 17th; Pikeville, Kentucky.

Bourbon and Moonshine Festival; Friday, June 16th – Saturday, June 17th; Beattyville, Kentucky.

Rudy Fest I; Saturday, June 17th; Morehead, Kentucky. 

