Perry County Fair; Thursday, June 15th – Saturday, June 17th; Hazard, Kentucky.
Pit House at Thatcher Barbecue Company; Mama Said String Band; Friday, June 16th at 7 p.m.; Slade, Kentucky.
Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival; Thursday, June 15th – Saturday, June 17th; Tyner, Kentucky.
The Mountain Grrl Experience; Thursday, June 15th – Saturday, June 17th; Pikeville, Kentucky.
Bourbon and Moonshine Festival; Friday, June 16th – Saturday, June 17th; Beattyville, Kentucky.
Rudy Fest I; Saturday, June 17th; Morehead, Kentucky.
