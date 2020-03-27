Lora Mae Spencer

Lora Mae Spencer, age 48, of Vine Grove, KY and formerly of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Louisville, KY due to an automobile accident.-She was born June 7, 1971, in Jamestown, TN and was the daughter of the late Sandy Lee Davidson.-She is survived by one daughter: Marissa LeeAnna Gwen Hollan of Jackson, KY.-One son: Joshua Lee (Sarah Fowler) Spencer of Lexington, KY.-One special niece: Emilee Pearl Hollan of Jackson, KY.-Four sisters: Margaret Spicer (Carl McIntosh) of Jackson, KY.-Patricia (Jeff) Harris of Corbin, KY.-Pam (Greg) Robinson of Jackson, KY.-Missy (Clarence) Combs of Beattyville, KY.-Two brothers: Bill (Beth) Davidson of Jackson, KY.-Shannon (Paulette) Davidson of Richmond, VA.-Three grandchildren: Penelope Cielo Rauda, Annabella Lee Spencer, Princeton Brody Spencer.-A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at later date.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

