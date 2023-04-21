Lora Thomas Hudson, age 79, of Jackson, KY passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born May 11, 1943 at Haddix, KY and was the daughter of late Chester and Hazel Clemons Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her husband : Cordus Hudson. Her son: Cordus Hudson , Jr. Her brothers: Wilgus Thomas, James Dexter Thomas, Shelby Ben “S.B.” Thomas, Robert Gene Thomas. Sisters: Jackie Littlefield, Malinda Alverez, Thelma Napier. She is survived by her sons: Wiley (Mary) Hudson of Lost Creek, KY and Charlie (Vicky) of Hardshell, KY. Her sister: Nancy Ritchie of Jackson, KY. Brother: Charles (Eugenia) Thomas of Jackson, KY. Grandchildren: Candra, Kyle, Allan, Loran, Wiley, Jr, Charlie Ray, Ethan. Great grandchildren: Weston and Remington. Funeral services will be held on Sunday April 23, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Eldon Miller officiating. Burial in the Hudson and Holliday Cemetery, Little Buckhorn Road, Noble, KY. Visitation will begin on Sunday at 10:00 am until the time of services. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
