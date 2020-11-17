Lorena Southwood

Lorena (Sis) Noble Southwood, 78, Lost Creek departed this earthly life on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Hazard, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Bert and Ranie Noble. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Leon Noble and JB Jr. Noble; sister, Frankie Jean Noble; father and mother-in-law, Kelly and Cora Southwood. Lorena was a successful, respected and accomplished business woman. She was co-owner of Southwood Truck Parts, L and L Trucking, LS Trucking and Southwood Trailer Park. She also worked at Zenith in Chicago, Illinois. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lee Southwood of Lost Creek; one son, Rodney Lee (Sandy) Southwood of Lost Creek; one brother, Ernest (Von) Noble of Lost Creek; three grandchildren, Cierra Southwood, Kellyn Southwood, Travis Lee Watts; six great grandchildren; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and other relatives. . Funeral Wednesday, November 18, 1:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Collins officiating. Burial in the Southwood Noble Cemetery at Lost Creek.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Lorena Southwood, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 17
Visitation
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
7:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 18
Service
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you