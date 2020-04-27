Loretta Barnes Thompson, age 76, of Morehead, KY, and formerly of Shoulderblade, KY died peacefully at the home of her daughter on Saturday, April 25, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was the daughter of the late John Sherman and Sallie (Howard) Barnes.-On December 31, 1959, Loretta was united in marriage to Charles Bedford Thompson, her husband of 34 years.-He passed away on April 21, 1994. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers and six sisters. She is survived by three sons, Charles Edward (Joy) Thompson of Morehead, KY, Gary Eugene Thompson of Georgetown, KY and John Preston (Christa) Thompson of Grayson, KY and one daughter, Rhonda (Rick) Whelan of Morehead, KY. She had nine grandchildren, several nephews and nieces and many friends. Loretta was a retiree of the University of Kentucky’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP). She was an excellent cook with a witty sense of humor. She loved to read and was a devout Democrat with a passion for politics. Due to the COVBID-19 regulations set forth by Governor Andy Beshear, a memorial services will be planned at a later date when gatherings are permitted so all family and friends may celebrate her life together. Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351 is caring for arrangements.-In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Claire Hospice, 222 Medical Circle, Morehead, KY 40351. Sign guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com. Local obituary courtesy of Deaton Funeral Home
