Loretta Noble

Loretta L. Noble, 85, Dayton, Ohio passed away Monday, November 29. She was the widow of the late Hobert Grant Noble and the daughter of the late Thomas and Hazel Combs Haddix. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Homer Haddix, Leslie Haddix, Ledford Haddix, Alonzo Haddix, Darrell Haddix; sisters, Deloris Shouse, Glaudia Campbell. She is survived by son, Thomas Hobert Noble; daughters, Pamela Gail (Gearey Lee) Phillips, Teresa Lynn Noble, Leah Annette Noble, Jill Dawn Noble; brother, David Ray Haddix, sisters, Gladys Fugate, Olga Getsch; eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren. Visitation, Friday, December 3, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Saturday, December 4, 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Jim Creech officiating. Burial in the T Point Cemetery at Clayhole.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, family requests masks be worn and cautionary measures be observed.

To send flowers to the family of Loretta Noble, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Friday, December 3, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 4
Service
Saturday, December 4, 2021
1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you