Loretta “Sue” Stamper, 66, of Cold Spring, KY passed away on August 29th, 2021. Sue was the daughter of Dailey Jalia (Cole) Stamper. She loved her family. While she didn’t have children of her own, she would tell everyone that her nieces and nephews were “all her children.” She had a love of family like no other. Sue was preceded in death by her father, Dailey Stamper and her Great Niece, Sarah Rose Rison. She will be deeply missed by her mother, Jalia Stamper. Brother; Dailey (Anna) Stamper Jr. Sisters; Hallie Rose (Dwight) Groves and Polly Hollingsworth. Along with 19 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews, 4 great, great nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 4pm-8pm. An additional visitation will be held at Watts Funeral Home 650 Highway 15 N, Jackson, KY 41339 on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow in Buck Herald Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Service information
Sep 2
Visitation
Thursday, September 2, 2021
5:00PM-9:00PM
5:00PM-9:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 3
Service
Friday, September 3, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
11:00AM-1:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
