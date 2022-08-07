Hundreds of homes and vehicles were washed away in the swift flood waters last week in Breathitt County. In the blink of an eye, hundreds upon hundreds of Breathitt residents seen their homes and life’s work gone forever.
One such case is that of the young Stamper family of South Fork. Codie and his wife Breonnah who is nine months pregnant watched helplessly as the flood waters took their home and everything in it. Codie’s in-laws and his wife’s grandmother lost everything as well.
“Pray for my little family. We have worked so hard for what we have,” said Codie.
While losing a home and all material as well as sentimental possessions is no doubt deflating and unimaginable for most of us, the Stampers are grateful to be alive and be able to welcome their son (Hunter) in the next few weeks.
If you feel you are in a position to help this young family, you can donate via PayPal (swift.breonnah@yahoo.com) or Go Fund Me (https://gofund.me/cac9698d).
On the other end of the spectrum, you have Carol Fugate, 74, and her husband Alfred, 82, of Watts that lost everything but remain optimistic.
“We had to wait in our attic around 12 to 14 hours with no food or water in boiling hot conditions before any help arrived,” conveyed Carol, “Our daughter Pam Fugate came from Hazard and was able to get a team of State Policemen and National Guardsmen to come to our rescue.”
Carol would add, “We lost everything and plan on trying to get FEMA assistance and help from anyone and anywhere we can get it. We do hope to be able to replace our home, at this point, I would settle for a camper. We don’t want to be a burden on our children, they got their own families and jobs. I know they are not many options at our age, but we are grateful for any help we can get and hopefully we will replace our home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.