Lou Ann Hardin, age 86, of Vancleve, Kentucky passed away Thursday May 25, 2023 at Landmark of Breathitt Rehabilitation Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Lou Ann was born on September 10, 1946 to the late William and Sarah Fugate.
Lou is survived by One Step-Daughter; Margaret Sams of Manchester, Kentucky, Two Step-Sons; William Harrison Hardin Jr. of Manchester, Kentucky, Thurman Joseph Hardin of Indiana, One Brother; Phillip Fugate of Ohio, Two Sisters; Elizabeth Campbell of Ohio, Ethel Riley of Indiana, Grandchildren; William Hardin III, Alison Haynes, Kathy Hardin, Reba Hardin, Melissa Correa, Christina Hardin, Jimmy Hardin Jr., Donnie Wayne Sams, Joey Hardin, and a Host of Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends.
Lou was preceded in death by Her Husband; William “Bill” Hardin, Parents; William and Sarah Fugate, Stepson; Jim Hardin, Brother; Troy Fugate, Sisters; Susie Young, Vina Richards, Dorothy Hardin, and Mattie Fugate.
Funeral Services for Lou Ann Hardin will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Tuesday May 30, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. with David Haddix officiating. Lou will be laid to rest in the McIntosh Cemetery at Clayhole, Kentucky. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday May 30, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.