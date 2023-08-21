Loucreasia Elizabeth White, age 42, of Lost Creek, Kentucky Passed away Friday August 18, 2023 at UK Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Loucreasia was born on September 3, 1980 to the late James and Nellie Lou White. She was a Homemaker and an Alumni of Kansas State University.
Loucreasia is survived by Two Sisters; Vicie(Aaron) White, Dorothy White, Four Brothers; Wayne White, Jimbo White, Ossie White, Paul White, Three Special Nieces; Vicie(Jeremy) Pelfrey, Kimberly Ann White, Loucreasia Roseann White, Sister-In-Law; Glory White, and a host of other Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends to mourn her passing.
Loucreasia was preceded in death by her Parents; James and Nellie White, Brothers; Lloyd Keith White, Delbert White, Kenneth Dale White, and Grandmother; Loucreasia Robertson.
Funeral Services for Loucreasia Elizabeth White will be held on Tuesday August 22, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. with graveside service at White Mullins Cemetery in River Caney Kentucky with Dan White officiating and Family and Friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Monday August 21,2023 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky.
