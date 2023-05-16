Louis B. Zehnder Sr., 77, Spring Hill, Florida passed away Friday, May 12, at the Bravera Health in Spring Hill. He was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Clarence Anthony and Ressie Sebree Zehnder. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Doug Zehnder, James Zehnder; sisters, Mary Lea Scott, Catherine Forshee. He was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. He played softball for the WHACS Softball League. He was also an avid pool player and golfer. He is survived by his wife, Rena Atwell Zehnder; the mother of his children, Dollie Kinder; sons, Louis Zehnder Jr. (Kelly), Tony Zehnder (Bernice); stepson, Brian Pierce (Dani); stepdaughter, Tina Hiter (Jason); brother, Pete Zehnder; sisters, Ress Virginia "Jennie" Macke (Doug), Dottie Spencer (Tony); seven grandchildren; host of uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. Visitation, Friday, May 19, 4:00 - 8:00 PM and funeral Saturday, May 20, 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Griffith Cemetery at Bethany.
