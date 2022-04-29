Louis Todd Weckerling, age 61, of Lexington, KY passed away at his residence on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.-He was born October 27, 1960, in Rochester, Minnesota, and was the son of the late Louis Frederick and Idella Kruse Weckerling.-He was United States Navy veteran and a Trades Supervisor for the Lexington/Fayette County government.-He was also preceded in death by two sons: Daniel Clayton Smith and James Troy Weckerling. A brother: Troy Weckerling and a sister: Luann Weckerling.-He is survived by his wife: Joyce Hudson Weckerling of Lexington, KY.-Son: Frederick Todd Weckerling (Marrissa Morrison) of Decatur, GA.-His sisters: Cindy (Darrell) Eason of Lexington, KY and Larae Taylor of Fairfax, VA. His brother: Tony (Cara) Weckerling of Miramar, FL, and one grandchild: Taylor Breann Smith (Charley).-Special brother in law: Jimmy Noble and brothers in law: Lloyd (Sue) Hudson, Temus (Judy) Hudson, and sister in law: Shirley Noble.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Carl McIntosh and Oat Marshall officiating.-Burial in the Little Noble Cemetery, Hardshell, KY-Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Pallbearers: Cousins and family.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Precautionary measures are still to be observed due to continued COVID.
