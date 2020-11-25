Louise Carpenter, age 73, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her residence.-She was born May 10, 1927, in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Burnice and Bessie Little Miller.-She was preceded in death by husband: Phil Carpenter.-Two sisters: Betty Miller and Jenny Oaks.-Two brothers: Bobby Miller and Bill Miller.-Survivors include Daughter: Tara (Cecil) Bowling of Cincinnati, OH.-Two sons: Mike (Cathy) Carpenter of Scottsville, KY; Thomas Carpenter of Jackson, KY.-One sister: Sue Turner of Stark, FL.- Grandchildren: Phil Carpenter, Michael Carpenter, Nathan Bowling, David Bowling, Devaon Little, Brooklyn Little, Hunter Wilson.-Due to COVID-19 regulations all visitation and funeral services are private.-Burial in the Carpenter Cemetery at Noctor, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
