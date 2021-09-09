Louise Collins

Louise Collins, 69, Dice passed away Tuesday, September 7, at the ARH Hospital in Hazard. She was the daughter of the late Marion and Eva Miller. She was also preceded in death by son, Michael Collins. She was a member of the Lost Creek Pentecostal Church. She is survived by husband, Beacher Collins; sons, Shannon Collins, Ethan Collins; daughters, Connie(Dwayne) Neace, Melissa Grigsby; brothers, Nathan(Lola) Miller; sister, Sallie(Codell) Combs; grandchildren, Christie, Travis, Cheryl, Samantha, Byron(Becca), Beacher, Savannah, Kristen, Katelyn; great grandchildren, Mika, Sofia, Adalyn, Brystal, Lennox, Liam, Zoie, Avery, Noah, Willie, Naveah, Ava, Salene, Riddick; friends, Fred & Bonnie Williams, Madge Sampsell.  Funeral, Saturday, September 11, 1:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Krouc Noble, Ken Miller officiating. Burial in the Mountain View Cemetery, Lower Lost Creek, Dice. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Sep 10
Visitation
Friday, September 10, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Sep 11
Service
Saturday, September 11, 2021
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
