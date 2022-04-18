Louise Miller Fugate, age 89, of Jones Branch Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her residence.-She was born July 14, 1932, in Perry County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Tom and Elizabeth Stacy Hurt.-She was preceded also in death by husbands: Tom Miller and Bryson “Red” Fugate.- Brothers: Clarence Hurt, Bill Hurt, and Andrew Hurt.-Sisters: Maggie Hale, Louella Manns, Lucinda Miller, Pauline Childers, Maultie Hogg, Stella Collins, and Mae Miller.-She is survived by daughters: Rosa Lee Neace, Easter Campbell, and Joyce Miller (Terry Turner) all of Jackson, KY.- Sons: McKinley (Debbie) Miller, Estill Miller, Donald (Kim) Miller, George Miller, Gordon (Wilma) Miller and Andrew Miller all of Jackson, KY.- Her brother: Bob Hurt of IN.- She is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Louis Stacy and Eldon Miller officiating.-Burial in the Miller Family Cemetery, Jones Branch, of Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Grandsons and great grandsons.-Cautionary measures are still to be observed due to COVID.
