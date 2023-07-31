Louvenia (Lou) Gross, age 94, of Fairborn, Ohio and former resident of Jackson, KY for over 40 years passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Dayton Hospice Care House in Dayton, OH. She was born at Juan, KY on May 16, 1929 to the late Hasley and Dorcas Combs. In addition to her parents, Lou was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Gross and daughter Linda Gross. Sisters: Emma Thompson, Leatha Anderson, and Rose Combs. Brothers: Beechley Combs, Harrison Combs and Bill Combs. She is survived by her son (Mike) Robert, (Rachelle) Gross of Fairborn, OH. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Lou worked at the Breathitt County Senior Citizens as a cook for many years, plus she did clothing alterations at home. She loved to sew and she made a lot of crafts and beautiful quilts. She was a member of First Church Christian Science, Boston, MA and she loved to study her bible and Science Health with Key to the Scriptures Reading. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Ervine Allen conducting service. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am on Wednesday. Burial in the Anderson Cemetery at Canoe, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
