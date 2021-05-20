Truck's "Boom" Destroys Power Pole
Power Lines Downed in Jackson
Extent of damage unknown
Traveling down Main Street, on Thursday afternoon, here in Jackson, Kentucky, a utility truck knocked down a power poll holding numerous lines outside the parking lot of the Breathitt County Extension Service. At the time of the publishing of this article, the Sheriff's Office had responded to the event and the extent of the damages had yet to be fully determined.
We interviewed the driver of the truck who didn't identify himself. He told the Times-Voice, "I was just driving down the road and had completely forgotten my Boom was still up. I didn't have sufficient clearance to pass under the wires with the boom up like it was and that is how it happened."
This is a developing story. Check back with our online paper for further details as they become known.
