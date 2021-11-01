Lucille Trent King, age 70, of Branchland, WV and formerly of Jackson passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at her residence.-She was born October 12, 1951, at Hyden, KY, and was the daughter of the late Walter Cash and Mary Magdalene Dezina Trent.- She was preceded in death also by her husband: Sherman King.- Daughters: Rhonda Smith and Sharon KIng.-Her sister: Pauline Trent Elam.- She is survived by two daughters: Mary Moore of WV and Carey Taulbee of Jackson, KY.- One son: Matthew King of Oakdale, KY.- Sisters: Thelma Berin, Betty Arnette, Lorene King, Imogene King, Katherine Leggett, Paula Ann Trent, and Rhonda Lee Trent all of KY.-Brothers: Dorsie Trent of Winchester, KY and Roy Trent and Jesse Trent of Jackson, KY.- Thirteen grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Harold Conner officiating.-Burial in the Clearfork Cemetery, Vancleve, KY.- Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Due to COVID- masks are requested to be worn and cautionary measures to be observed.
