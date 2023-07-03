Lucinda Johnson Roberts, 75, of Jackson passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Wolfe County Health and Rehab Center in Campton, KY. She was born November 24, 1947 in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of late Grover and Mary Jane Robinson Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Lloyd Eugene Roberts, Sr. Her son: Lloyd Eugene Roberts, Jr. . Her brothers: Andrew Johnson and Floyd Grover Johnson. Her sister: Ruth Little. She is survived by her daughter: Kimberly Roberts of Winchester, KY. Daughter in law: Renee Roberts of Jackson, KY. Two brothers: Jasper Johnson and James Johnson both of Jackson, KY. Her sister: Martha Terry of Jackson, KY. Grandchildren: Lloyd James (Ladonna) Roberts, John Justice (Chelsea) Turner, Otis (Emily) Hollan, Layne Hollan. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Willie Roy Miller officiating. Burial in the Roberts Cemetery, Lick Branch Road, Jackson, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
