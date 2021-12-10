Lula Arnett, age 75, of Bays, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky.
Lula was born on June 2, 1946 to the late Green and Daisy Burton Bailey. She was retired from KRMC in Jackson, Kentucky.
Lula is survived by her Son; Michael(Robin) Arnett of Winchester, Kentucky, Daughter; Trish Arnett of Campton, Kentucky, Two Grandchildren; Makayla Arnett(Joseph Hackworth), Hunter Arnett, all of Winchester, Kentucky, Brother; Leonard(Loraine) Bailey of Bath, County, Sisters -In-Law; Orene Bailey of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, Zellie Barnes of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, Ruby Toy of Jackson, Kentucky, Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Other Relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Lula was preceded in death by her parents; Green and Daisy Burton Bailey, Husband; Lewis Arnett, Sons; Lewis G. (Bub) Arnett, Darrell Arnett, Brothers; Charles Bailey, Junior Bailey, Arnell Bailey, Curley Bailey, Sister; Mildred Carpenter, Mother-In-Law and Father-In-Law; Roscoe and Dora Arnett, and a Host of Brothers-In- Law and SIsters-In-Law.
Funeral Services for Lula Arnett will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Monday December 13, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with Dallas Patrick and Rick Salley officiating. Visitation will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. along with Visitation on Monday December 13, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. until the time of Service at 1:00 P.M. Lula will be laid to rest in Rollin Hills Cemetery in Winchester, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers.
