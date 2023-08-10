Lula Mae Hounshell Terry, age 51, of Hwy 52, Beattyville Road, Jackson, KY passed away at her residence on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. She was born July 20, 1972 and was preceded in death by her father: Morty Hounshell. Her sister: Mary Gardner. She is survived by her mother: Vicie Hensley Caudill of Jackson, KY. Her daughters: Rachel (Henry) McVey of Barbourville, KY; Ashely Johnson and Sheena Terry of Jackson, KY. Her sons: Dalton Reed of Clay City, KY and Janie Caudill of Booneville, KY. Her brothers: Randy Hensley and Johnny Hensley of Booneville, KY. Donald Hounshell and Michael Hounshell of Athol, KY. A special friend: Matt Noble. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:00 pm at the Little Cane Creek Baptist Church with John Abner officiating. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
