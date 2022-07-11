Luther Bradon Spicer

Luther Bradon “Brad” Spicer, age 45, of Newport, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Newport, KY.-He was born April 27, 1977, in Hazard, KY.- He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother: Mary Jane Raleigh and his paternal grandparents: Abe and America Spicer.-His aunt: Kathy Herald.-He is survived by his parents: Luther and Mildred Herald Spicer of Newport, KY.-His sister: Letitia (Tony) Hughes of Florence, KY. -His son: Elijah Spicer of Newport, KY.-His nephew: Sawyer Spicer.-His aunts: Janie Cole, Pam Combs, Ole Bullock, Mary Spicer, Anita Cole, and Lena Herald.- Uncles: Charles Johnson, James Spicer, Tommy Spicer, Abe Spicer, and Ed Spicer.-His girlfriend: Alisha Mills of Newport, KY.-He is also survived by a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner and Gary Riley officiating.-Burial in the Spicer and Turner Cemetery, Bowlings Creek Road, Altro, KY.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 10:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Sawyer; Elijah, Josh , Abe, Uncle Tommy, Little Tommy, Cousin Tony and brother-in-law Tony.
