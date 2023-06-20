Luther Charles 'Dick" Combs 58 of Jackson passed away suddenly on Friday June 16, 2023 at Wolverine. He was a retired mechanic and enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, working on cars and spending time with his family. Dick is the son of the late Luther Columbus and Carol Sue Faulkner Combs. He is survived by his loving sister Regina Sue Stamper and a host of friends, cousins, and other relatives who mourn his passing. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his Brother-in-Law Jerry Michael Stamper, his Paternal Grandparents Miles and Millie Vires Combs and Maternal Grandparents Gene and Ida Puckett Faulkner. Visitation will begin Wednesday June 21 at 5:00 PM and the Funeral will be Thursday June 22, at 1:00 PM at The Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating. Interment will follow in the Jackson cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be; Dakota Trent, Michael Cogswell, Scott Cogswell, Tyler Combs, Roger Stamper, Carl Stamper, Mike Copeland, Paul Banks, and Terry Wood.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.