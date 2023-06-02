Luther Spicer, age 73, of Florence, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at his residence in Florence, KY. He was born September 3, 1949 in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Abe and America Herald Spicer. He was also preceded in death by his beloved son: Luther Brandon Spicer. His sister: Cathie Herald. He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Mildred Herald Spicer of Florence, KY. His daughter: Letitia Spicer (Tony) Hughes of Florence, KY. Two grandsons: Sawyer Spicer (Sabrina Cowman); and Elijah Spicer. His brothers: James Spicer, Abe (Kathern) Spicer, Ed (Sue) Spicer, and Tommy Spicer. His sisters: Anta (Jess) Cole, Mary Spicer, and Lena (George) Herald. His beloved dog: Monk. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner and Gary Riley officiating. Burial in the Spicer and Turner Cemetery, Bowlings Creek Road, Altro, KY. Visitation will begin on Friday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
