Lydia South, age 82, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her residence.-She was born August 22, 1937, in Perry County, KY and was the daughter of the late John and Liza South Spencer.-She was retired cook in the Breathitt County School System.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Clebert South. Two sisters: Elsie Johnson and Elliefe Johnson. Seven brothers: Arch Spencer, Richard Spencer, Leonard Spencer, Seldon Spencer, Linville Spencer, Steve Spencer, Green Spencer and George Spencer.- Son in law: G.C. McIntosh.-She is survived by one daughter: Martha McIntosh of Jackson, KY.-Five grandchildren: George McIntosh, Donna (Jason) Little, David (Amanda) McIntosh, Tammy (Fred) Johnson, Oscar (Tonya) McIntosh. Eleven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with A.T. Hays and Carl McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Spicer and Shouse Cemetery, Town Hill Road, Jackson, KY.- Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm. COVID -19 regulations will be observed.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
