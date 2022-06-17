Lynda Clemons

Lynda J. Clemons, age 78, of Huber Heights, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Lynda was born to the (late) Harvey & Melba Rains on Feb. 26, 1944 in Nashville, Tennessee. She attended the Open Bible Christian Church in Dayton, Ohio.
Lynda was Preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; infant son, Edward Michael Hughes; nephews, Chris Barlow & Conor Rains; brother-in-law, Ray Allen.
Lynda is survived by her sister; Barbara Allen, brother; Ronnie Rains (Patricia), nephews; Scott Rains (Maggie) & Jeff Rains (Karen), nieces; Melissa Jacobs (Tom) & Alicia DeFrancesco (Nick), along with many other relatives & friends.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Jackson Cemetery on Saturday June 18, 2022.
