M. Kay Miller, age 78, of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky.
She was born February 21, 1942 in Monmouth, Illinois, a daughter of John K. and Wilda Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Elliker.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Renee (Kevin) Davidson of Jackson; one brother, Roger (Gail) Miller of Winchester, Wisconsin; one brother-in-law, Robert Elliker of Stevens Point, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Keegan Snowden, Cameron Snowden, Kevin Ray Davidson, and Kayla Davidson; six nephews and nieces, Dan (Nancy) Miller, Diana Miller, Debbie (Randy) Holtz, Eric Miller, Ann (Todd) Kiefer, and Peter (Tami) Elliker; and extended family and friends.
Kay was an English professor for 36 years at Lees and Hazard Community and Technical College. She loved and inspired students and so many others in her life, including her many animals. She never met an animal that she didn’t love. She was a member of Jackson Christian Church and enjoyed reading, writing, traveling, and spending special times with her grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Lees College Intergenerational Training Center in Jackson. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at Lees College Intergenerational Training Center with Chaplain Anthony Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a college fund for Kay’s grandchildren as their education was so important to her. Contributions for Miller Grandchildren College Fund may be sent to P. O. Box 1147, Jackson, Kentucky, 41339.
Pallbearers: Kevin Davidson, Keegan Snowden, Cameron Snowden, Peter Elliker, Don Barnes, and Anthony Kelly.
