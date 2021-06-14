Mable Jean Epperson, age 85 of Lost Creek, Kentucky, departed this earthly life Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her residence.
Mable was born on May 04, 1936 to the late Thurman Hardin and Cora Campbell Hardin. She was a member of Lost Creek Free Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by one daughter, Patricia E. (Doug) Neace of Lost Creek, Kentucky; one son, Timothy (Luticia) Epperson of Jackson, Kentucky; one brother, William (Ann) Hardin one sister, Betty Lou Campbell; seven grandchildren, Cora Smith, Billy Smith, Jamie Noble, Tiffany Epperson, Jenine Adams, TJ Molands, and Mary Ellen McLemore; sixteen great grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Thurman Hardin and Cora Campbell Hardin, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Epperson; son, Ricky Epperson; daughter, Cora Lynn Epperson; her sister, Annetta Hardin, and brother, Charles Hardin.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 with David Haddix officiating. Mable will be laid to rest in the McIntosh Cemetery at Clayhole, Kentucky with Dillon Fugate, Cody Stamper, Samuel Fugate, Billy Smith, Steven Smith, and Jeremiah Smith serving as Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers, Jayden Strong, Jason Strong, Aaron Adams, and Cameron Adams.
Friends may visit the funeral home at 6:00 PM on Monday, June 14, 2021 with additional services beginning at 7:00 PM with David Fletcher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.