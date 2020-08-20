Mable Neace

Mable Neace, age 70, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born August 19, 1949, at Watts, KY and was the daughter of the late Bairzillai and Artis Baker Neace.- She was preceded also in death by her husband: Cecil Neace. Her daughter: Artis “Jody” Neace.- Her son: Kevin Lee Neace.- Sister: Ola Hicks.-Brothers: OV Neace, Henry Neace, Arthur Neace, Brownlow Neace.- She is survived by her daughter: Cindy Neace Miller of Hazard, KY.- Son: Cecil Wade (Linda) Neace of Jackson, KY.- Sister: Ethel Mae Neace Jordan of Butler, KY.- Seven grandchildren: Jamison Wade Neace; Zachary Tyler Neace; Austin Jordan Neace; Tabitha Noel Neace; Kierra Miller; Hailey Miller; Kevin Ray Miller; Two great-grandchildren: Alyssa Raylee Neace and Dawson Lee Banks.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Neace-Noble Cemetery at Lost Creek, KY.-Visitation will begin on Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

