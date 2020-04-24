Mack A. Johnson, age 70 of Canoe, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born May 1, 1949, at Canoe, KY and was the son of the late Mack and Mary (Turner) Johnson.- He was a former Department of Highways employee.-He was preceded in death by two brothers: Bill Johnson and Tom Johnson.-He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Virgie (Pennington) Johnson of Canoe, KY.-Two daughters: Loretta (Will) Simpson of Burlington, KY-Jessica (Brady) Stacy of Lugoff, South Carolina.-One son: Mackie (Jessica) Johnson of Canoe, KY.-Three sisters: Nancy Mauck, Sarah Turner and Grace (Denver) Gilbert all of Canoe, KY.- One brother: Pat (Wanda) Johnson of Stanton, KY. -Eight grandchildren: Joshua Simpson, Jared Simpson, Morgan Johnson, Zach Thomas, Mason Johnson, Jaxton Johnson, Bradyn Stacy, Bryce Stacy.-Private visitation and graveside services will be held with Jerry Sammons officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KCEOC Head Start to remain closed through end of school year
- Fifth Death from COVID-19 Reported in Jackson County
- Hero signs go up to honor those on the coronavirus frontline
- Historic park remains open after brutal storm
- Bell Co. Jail taking precautions
- COVID-19 Update for Jackson County (No New Cases Today - 04/23/20) Total Remains at 56 Cases
- Different businesses share the challenges they face
- Students to finish school year at home
- One New COVID-19 Case for Jackson County (04/22/2020): Total Cases Now 56
- Coronavirus has ‘likely plateaued’ in Kentucky, Gov. Beshear says
Latest News
- Reverend Leonard Leroy Wolfgang
- Gary Herald
- Width restrictions begin May 4 in Breathitt County for bridge deck repairs on KY 15
- Mack A. Johnson
- Tennessee bent on reopening...Is Bill Lee rushing in "...Where Angels Fear to Tread?"
- Sadly for the graduating class of 2020, it is finished
- FDA Announces help may be on the way
- Kentucky Governor believes Kentucky may have plateaued
Most Popular
Articles
- ATV accident claims life of Tiara Kinder Combs
- Breathitt's William Long A Football-playing Jesse…
- Tiara JoAnn Kinder Combs
- Rapid response saves life of Canoe resident
- Donald Ray Burnett
- Editorial
- Tennessee bent on reopening...Is Bill Lee rushing in "...Where Angels Fear to Tread?"
- Lillian Henson
- Jerry Banks
- Magilene Hudson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.