Mack A. Johnson

Mack A. Johnson, age 70 of Canoe, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born May 1, 1949, at Canoe, KY and was the son of the late Mack and Mary (Turner) Johnson.- He was a former Department of Highways employee.-He was preceded in death by two brothers: Bill Johnson and Tom Johnson.-He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Virgie (Pennington) Johnson of Canoe, KY.-Two daughters: Loretta (Will) Simpson of Burlington, KY-Jessica (Brady) Stacy of Lugoff, South Carolina.-One son: Mackie (Jessica) Johnson of Canoe, KY.-Three sisters: Nancy Mauck, Sarah Turner and Grace (Denver) Gilbert all of Canoe, KY.- One brother: Pat (Wanda) Johnson of Stanton, KY. -Eight grandchildren: Joshua Simpson, Jared Simpson, Morgan Johnson, Zach Thomas, Mason Johnson, Jaxton Johnson, Bradyn Stacy, Bryce Stacy.-Private visitation and graveside services will be held with Jerry Sammons officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

