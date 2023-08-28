Madison Lynae Neace, 25 of Lexington Ky formerly of Jackson, daughter of Kenneth (Jamie) Neace and Tami Carpenter passed away Thursday August 24, 2023. Madison was a Pharmacist employed by Walgreens. She enjoyed her beloved cats; Sassy, and Holly a.k.a. "Baby". She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, she liked cruises, video games, drawing and music. She also loved spoiling her little sister "Kady". Besides her parents, she is also survived by her Maternal Grandparents; Randy and Lynda Carpenter, and Paternal Grandparents; Brownloe and Donna Neace, 2- Sisters; Makenzie Lexis Neace and Kadelyn "Kady" Carolina Neace, Special Cousin; Jake Whitaker and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation for Madison will be Sunday, August 27th from 5:00 til 9 PM. and her Funeral will be held Monday August 28th at 2:00 PM at The Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Leonard Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Carpenter Family Cemetery at Frozen. Serving as Pallbearers; Randy T. Carpenter, Brownlow Neace, Casey Campbell, Mathew Whitaker, Brayton Fugate, and Nick Boggs. Honorary Pallbearer; Jake Whitaker.
