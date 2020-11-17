Mae Haddix

Mae Sizemore Haddix, 85, Jackson passed away Monday, November 9, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was the widow of the late Ossie Haddix and the daughter of the late Russell and Bessie Spicer Sizemore. She was also preceded in death by one son, Ossie Jr. Haddix; two daughters, Brenda Sue Haddix and Treva Neace; host of siblings. She is survived by two sons, Ricky Haddix of Jackson, David Ray Haddix of Jackson; three daughters, Irene Campbell of Jackson, Christine Banks of Campton, Martha Cross of Beattyville; nineteen grandchildren, Crystal, Pam, Randy, Jessica, Katrina, Sierra, Daniel, Christy, David Jr., Kevin, David Scott, Diane, Jessica W., William, Derek, Mary Ann, Donald, Keith, Tiffany; host of great and great great grandchildren including great grandson, Tyler. Visitation, Wednesday, November 11, 6:00 PM. Funeral, Thursday, November, 12, 1:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Archie Combs and David Gross officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

