Mae Watkins, 82, Turners Creek passed away Tuesday, August 31, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was the widow of the late Ralph Watkins and the daughter of the late Beckham and Sallie Herald Turner. She was also preceded in death by son, Oakley Ray Watkins. She is survived by granddaughter, Kaitlyn Benmark; great granddaughters, Abigail Benmark, Charlotte Mae Benmark. Visitation, Wednesday, September 1, 11:00 AM, Funeral Wednesday, September 1, 12:00 PM with Jesse Turner, Albert Little, Paul Hall, Silas Hall officiating. Burial in the Alice B. Turner Cemetery at Talbert.
